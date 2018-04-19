Where will Saquon Barkley go?

Getty Images

After a stellar Scouting Combine workout, some spoke openly of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley being the first overall pick in the draft. After the Browns signed Carlos Hyde early in free agency, the prospect of Barkley to the Browns at No. 1 became a much tougher proposition.

So where will Barkley go, assuming the Browns won’t make him the first overall pick in the draft?

Earlier this week, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said in a conference call that it’s “inevitable” the Giants will take Barkley at No. 2. Albert Breer of SI.com, however, suggests that Barkley could slide a bit, due to the reality that plenty of quality running backs can be found at any and every round of the draft.

There was plenty of quality in last year’s draft, but that didn’t stop former Panthers G.M. (now Giants G.M.) Dave Gettleman from taking Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick. Now running the Giants — and potentially a workhorse running back away from opening up an offense that has quarterback Eli Manning, receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram — the question becomes whether Gettleman will indeed take Barkley at No. 2 and, if not, how far he’d fall?

The Jets apparently won’t take him at No. 3. Would the Browns make him the fourth pick? The Broncos at No. 5?

Barkley’s floor seems to be the Colts at No. 6; Indy needs star players, and it was the arrival of Edgerrin James 19 years ago that helped the Colts become a consistent contender, on a year-in, year-out basis.

Before that becomes an issue, Barkley has to get past the Giants at No. 2. That feels like a slim proposition, at least for now.