Add Colts G.M. to the list of people who will trade down

AP

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has already traded down once, and is willing to do it again.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ballard said he’s amenable to the idea of moving down from the sixth overall pick.

“We will be open to moving back if we think it is the right thing for us to do and there’s enough players on the board, depending on how far we have to move back, that we feel comfortable taking,” Ballard said.

Ballard already moved down from No. 3, trading that pick to the Jets and gaining three second-rounders in the process.

The Jets did that to guarantee themselves a quarterback, and if one of top group falls past the Broncos at No. 5, Ballard could be in business again.

But Ballard said at the time he made the first deal the goal was to stay in range of a premium player, since he (ostensibly) doesn’t need a quarterback. That brings up the question of whether 11 or 12 is too far to fall, since the Dolphins and Bills seem eager to draft a franchise-changing quarterback. The Bills have also moved up once to get closer to that goal.

If Ballard is content moving down that far, he might have an opportunity to stockpile even more picks as he begins a rebuild of his own.