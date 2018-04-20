Ahman Green avoids jail time in plea agreement

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Ahman Green avoided jail time with a plea agreement that dismissed a felony child-abuse charge, the Associated Press reports.

Green, 41, pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He received 18 months probation, per the AP.

The Brown County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office arrested Green last June after he was accused of striking his daughter in the head. In a statement, Green said he entered the plea to spare his daughter the emotional trauma of trial.

Green played 12 NFL seasons, including eight with the Packers. He remains Green Bay’s career rushing leader with 8,322 yards. Green also played with Houston and Seattle.