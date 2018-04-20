Anthony Chickillo signs restricted tender to remain with Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo signed his restricted tender Friday, a source tells PFT.

The Steelers tendered Chickillo with an original round tender worth $1.907 million for the 2018 season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2015.

Chickillo played all 16 games with two starts last season, making 14 tackles and three sacks.

As a rookie in 2015, he initially made the team out of training camp only to have the Steelers waive him a few days later. They signed him back to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster three weeks later.

He appeared in seven games as a rookie and 15 in 2016. For his career, Chickillo has 54 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.