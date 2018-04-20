Baker Mayfield in his documentary: I want to go No. 1 overall

AP

Baker Mayfield has had a camera crew documenting his journey since the Rose Bowl loss to Georgia. He began working out with hopes of being the top choice in the 2018 draft.

That’s how the first 8-minute installment of “Behind Baker,” an online documentary series chronicling his life, ends.

“You’ve got to have fun with it, but I’ve got to keep my head on straight at the same time, addressing the people who say I have off-the-field issues,” Mayfield said. “This is a moment I’ve been dreaming of for so long. I’m finally here. I want to go No. 1 overall.”

Most of the first installment is spent at various Super Bowl events, with Mayfield running into Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and being interviewed by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“I’m a 22-year-old kid from Austin, Texas, that walked on to two places and I’m meeting some of the most influential people in the world right now. What is going on?” Mayfield said.

The Heisman Trophy winner also bumps into Kirk Cousins, who had not yet decided to sign with the Vikings.

“I wanted to look at Kirk Cousins and say, ‘You know, I have a few places that I don’t want you to go so you don’t take my spot,'” Mayfield says to the camera.