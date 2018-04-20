Bears cut Mekale McKay, sign Nicholas Williams

Getty Images

The Bears waived receiver Mekale McKay and signed defensive end Nicholas Williams on Friday.

Williams, 28, has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he played in five games with the Chiefs and five games with the Dolphins. In three seasons, he has appeared in 21 games.

McKay, 24, spent the last two weeks of the 2017 season on the Bears’ practice squad. He has never played in an NFL game.

He originally signed with the Colts as undrafted free agent in 2016. Indianapolis waived him out of the preseason, and he spent a few weeks on the Jaguars’ practice squad. McKay also has spent time with the Broncos and Titans.