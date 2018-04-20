Broncos center Matt Paradis signs RFA tender

Getty Images

Today’s the deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet with another team.

But the ones who weren’t going to now have no reason not to sign with their existing team.

That’s what’s happening in Denver, as center Matt Paradis is signing his $2.9 million tender today, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Of course, it was unlikely another team was going to give up a second-round pick in exchange for Paradis, so it’s the inevitable outcome. But someone might have if the Broncos decided to go cheap with the low tender of $1.9 million, since it would have cost a sixth-rounder.

Paradis has been a solid pickup for a Broncos line that otherwise needs some work, and now they have him for another year.