Browns release Corey White, Reggie Porter

The Browns will be adding rookies to their roster in next week’s draft and they made some room for new arrivals on Friday.

The team announced that they have released defensive back Corey White and waived defensive back Reggie Porter. Porter’s departure comes with a failed physical designation.

White signed with the Browns in January and has spent time with six other teams since entering the league as a 2012 fifth-round pick of the Saints. He’s played in 66 games over the course of his career — none since 2016 with the Bills — and has compiled 161 tackles and six interceptions.

The Browns signed Porter off of the Ravens practice squad last year and he appeared in three games before going on injured reserve in November.