Browns want Josh Allen, or they want everyone to think it

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
As the Browns keep their cards close to the vest regarding plans for the first overall pick in the draft, the Browns may have accidentally given everyone a peak at their hand. And it relates to the hand. Specifically, the size of it.

“You all laugh at me when I say it, but I think hand size is important,” G.M. John Dorsey said during a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “With that being said, hand size in November and December, when it’s snowing, raining, it’s getting muddy. We all know the elements in Cleveland are going to play a role.”

If hand size is important, the finger points to quarterback Josh Allen, who has the hand size to hold onto the ball. It also points away from quarterback Sam Darnold, who had 21 fumbles in 24 starts at USC.

Of course, Dorsey’s comments about hand size may have simply been aimed at getting everyone to think that Allen is the guy, when in reality he isn’t.

Regardless of which quarterback it is, most believe the Browns will indeed pick a quarterback with the first overall pick. Allen, Darnold, Baker Mayfield, who knows? But Dorsey may have inadvertently dropped a significant clue on Thursday.

  2. If you really want Josh Allen, isn’t it worth the risk to pick Barkley first? You still have a decent (but not definite) shot at Allen at four.

  3. Drafting a guy #1 overall that could NOT pass for a messily 2000 yards over an 11 game span at the mid major level of the NCAA does unfortunately does sound like something the Browns would do.

  4. Hey Mr. Dorsey, I have very large hands. If that is your #1 criteria give me a shout. Oh, I never fumbled in high school either. Just thought I would throw that in.

  6. Still don’t believe it. It CAN’T be him. Can it? CAN IT???

    I think I read that Dorsey went with Mahomes last year based on the interview and how he knew his way around playbooks, play-calling, etc. Of course, obviously, he has the rocket arm. Man, I hope Mahomes lights it up as a starter. Just a little more confidence that the rookie we have on the bench was the right guy.

  7. Take your favorite QB at #1 and live with that decision, John. #4 will yield an excellent addition no matter how the chips fall. Barkley or Chubb will be there. Very likely they both will be there.

    I want accountability: to know you took the QB you and your team evaluated to be the best.

  8. It’s interesting that everyone has latched on to that tidbit, when he literally went on to say that he thought accuracy was the most important tribute, which clearly points away from Josh Allen. He was just blowing smoke.

  9. If this is subterfuge, it would only be aimed at the #4 pick. Specifically, signaling (falsely) to teams who might want the same guy that they do NOT need to jump ahead of Browns into #2 or #3 for him.

  10. As far as I can search, there are only two QBs that Dorsey has drafted with a below 60% completion percentage in college – Craig Nall in 2002 and Matt Flynn in 2008. The last three QBs Dorsey has drafted had the following rates: Aaron Murray – 62%, Kevin Hogan – 65%, Patrick Mahomes – 64%. Aaron Rogers had a 63% rate. With Allen sitting at 56% I just don’t see it happening. Remember, Dorsey surprised everyone with all the trades before FA. To me the Allen talk is smoke. The Browns are linked to all the big 4 QBs except Rosen. Don’t be surprised if Rosen is the name called first. I also would not be surprised if they go with Mayfield – 68.5% rate (70.5% last season and he doesn’t throw INTs).

