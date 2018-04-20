Browns want Josh Allen, or they want everyone to think it

Getty Images

As the Browns keep their cards close to the vest regarding plans for the first overall pick in the draft, the Browns may have accidentally given everyone a peak at their hand. And it relates to the hand. Specifically, the size of it.

“You all laugh at me when I say it, but I think hand size is important,” G.M. John Dorsey said during a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “With that being said, hand size in November and December, when it’s snowing, raining, it’s getting muddy. We all know the elements in Cleveland are going to play a role.”

If hand size is important, the finger points to quarterback Josh Allen, who has the hand size to hold onto the ball. It also points away from quarterback Sam Darnold, who had 21 fumbles in 24 starts at USC.

Of course, Dorsey’s comments about hand size may have simply been aimed at getting everyone to think that Allen is the guy, when in reality he isn’t.

Regardless of which quarterback it is, most believe the Browns will indeed pick a quarterback with the first overall pick. Allen, Darnold, Baker Mayfield, who knows? But Dorsey may have inadvertently dropped a significant clue on Thursday.