Chiefs expect to improve their defense in the draft

The Chiefs aren’t making a big secret of what they want to do in next week’s draft.

“I don’t think as an evaluator, as a personnel member, you’re ever happy with your team unless you win a Super Bowl,” Veach said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, “so we’re going to look to improve the defense. We’re going to look to make changes.”

The Chiefs traded cornerback Marcus Peters but got Kendall Fuller in the Alex Smith trade. They signed inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens and nose tackle Xavier Williams in free agency.

But Kansas City remains in need of depth at cornerback and in the defensive line.

The Chiefs don’t draft until the 54th overall pick, but since taking over for John Dorsey last summer, Veach has proved aggressive in his approach. He has made several deals, including sending Smith to Washington and Peters to the Rams.

Veach said his aggressive approach is “just kind of who I am.”

Thus, the Chiefs will have their eyes and ears open during the three-day draft, ready and willing to deal.

“I think all cards are on the table,” Veach said. “If there’s that guy who we thought was a top-10 pick, and he’s there at 28, we have to be a least prepared and we have to have dialogue throughout this process. That’s why we have to start calling teams now and letting them know that we’re always open for business.”