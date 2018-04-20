Chris Ballard: Trade with Jets shows our confidence in Andrew Luck

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard held his pre-draft press conference on Friday, but one of the leading topics of conversation had to do with the team’s top pick in the 2012 draft.

It’s hard to avoid talking about quarterback Andrew Luck‘s right shoulder injury under any circumstances because so much of the Colts’ fortunes are tied to Luck’s health. Ballard said that Luck still has not progressed to throwing a regulation football, but that the exercises he is doing are similar to what he’d be doing if he had gotten to that point.

Ballard also stressed that Luck is not pressing to get back in the same way he did before missing all of last season and that the team is confident in his return to action. He further illustrated that by pointing to the trade with the Jets that moved the Colts from No. 3 to No. 6 in the first round and saying he thinks that shows they are “very confident” about the quarterback’s progress.

Ballard said he’s also open to moving further down the draft board. After initially feeling like he wouldn’t want to fall out of the Top 10, Ballard said that he’s more willing to do so because the team has identified eight non-quarterbacks they believe are “premium” players at the top of the draft.

A trade down that nets one of them and more picks to fill out a thin roster would work well, but the benefits may be harder to see on the field if the Colts’ bet on Luck goes the other way again this year.