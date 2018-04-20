David Johnson, Josh Allen, and more on Friday’s PFT PM

Getty Images

A week after seriously considering pulling the plug on the PFT PM podcast, the show has completed the goal of five episodes in five days. We saved the best for last.

Joining the show Friday are Cardinals running back David Johnson and former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who is destined to be one of the top picks in the draft.

There’s plenty more content, including answers to the always-excellent questions from the ever-growing #PFTPMPosse.

