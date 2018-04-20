Dez Bryant working out with Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

Fomer Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has expressed a desire to remain in the NFC East so he can play his former team two times a year. He also seemed to indicate that the New York Giants would be among his top choices if he alone could pick a destination to play for in 2018.

So when Bryant posted video to his instagram account on Thursday working out with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it only furthers the idea that the Giants are Bryant’s prime destination of choice.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Bryant has been working out the last several days with Beckham’s trainer, Jamal Liggin.

The Giants release of Brandon Marshall could theoretically open up the door to the possibility of Bryant joining Beckham and Sterling Shepard. However, the Giants have less than $5 million in available cap space, per NFLPA records, and whether they want to invest any of that in another veteran receiver while Beckham awaits a payday of his own is uncertain.