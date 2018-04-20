Eagles strike new deal with Nick Foles

Getty Images

One of the questions heading into the offseason was whether the Eagles would consider trading quarterback Nick Foles, but no one hit the “high price tag” the team said it would take to move the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

While a trade didn’t materialize, a revised contract with the Eagles has come to fruition. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has reached a new deal with Foles that includes a mutual option for the 2019 season.

Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport reports that the revised contract includes a $2 million signing bonus and millions more in incentives that Foles could reach if he finds himself back in the starting job this year. Garafolo adds that the Eagles don’t foresee that happening and believe Carson Wentz will be good to go for the regular season, but Foles now gets more money off of last year’s work and a better chance to cash in come 2019 as a starter somewhere in the league.

Foles’ original contract with the Eagles called for him to make $11 million over two years with three voidable years tacked on for salary cap purposes. Those years were set to void as long as Foles was on the roster in February 2019.