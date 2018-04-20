Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are only scheduled for one prime-time game.

The Dolphins unveiled slight changes to their uniforms.

Patriots TE Troy Niklas had to race home after a free agent meeting with the team so that he could be at the birth of his daughter.

The Jets open the season on a big stage.

The Ravens have a lot of road games early in the year.

What’s the draft strategy at tackle for the Bengals?

Browns G.M. John Dorsey left all options on the table for the first overall pick.

Drafting safeties hasn’t gone so well for the Steelers since they selected Troy Polamalu.

The Texans open with two straight road games.

With former Colts DE Dwight Freeney retiring, it’s time to look at his Hall of Fame case.

Sifting through the Jaguars schedule.

Said Titans coach Mike Vrabel of his relationship with QB Marcus Mariota, “It takes time. You don’t want to rush anything. We don’t have to jerk the wheel to try to get to where we want to get to just today.”

Spitballing some potential draft trades that would impact the Broncos.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes remains a favorite of Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Chargers seem likely to draft a running back at some point next week.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be on the road for four of the team’s first six games.

The Cowboys open the season on the road for the first time since 2012.

Victor Cruz surfaced after the Giants released WR Brandon Marshall.

The Eagles gave Sylvester Stallone his chance to pose with the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s two Thanksgiving games in a row for the Redskins.

LB Leonard Floyd wasn’t on the field at Bears minicamp.

Lions G T.J. Lang is feeling healthier than he did last year.

What offensive linemen in the draft might fit with the Packers?

The Vikings have been scheduled for four nationally televised games.

Analyzing the Falcons schedule.

Will the Panthers move to add Wake Forest S Jessie Bates in the draft?

The Saints will be making frequent national TV appearances in 2018.

Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander said he’s been opening his mouth more in the locker room.

The Cardinals continue to chart a cautious path with QB Sam Bradford.

Will the Rams add a backup to RB Todd Gurley in the draft?

The 49ers will spend most of the second half in California.

The Seahawks missed with DT Malik McDowell, but their 2017 draft can still be a success.