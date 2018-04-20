Fringe draft prospect arrested for rape

Getty Images

It’s possible if not likely that Jeryl Brazil was going to go undrafted anyway.

But any hopes he’d be selected next week went away quicker than his 40 time when he was arrested for rape last weekend.

According to Tim Buckley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the Louisiana track star and defensive back was charged with third-degree rape.

Brazil also played at LSU before transferring. He was suspended and dismissed from the team at LSU in 2013, after three arrests. He went through a junior college before transferring to Lafayette, where he also ran track.

At the recent pro day there, he ran a 4.35-second 40, which was enough to earn some notice and possibly draw the attention of teams as an undrafted signing in only for his kick-return ability (he had a 100-yard touchdown in 2015).

But unless he’s cleared quickly, no team’s going to touch a player with that kind of background.