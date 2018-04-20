John Elway “open to trading” fifth overall pick

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway wouldn’t mind picking up more draft picks.

Elway, whose team drafts fifth overall, said that he is interested in hearing from teams that want to move up.

“I’m open to trading,” Elway said of the fifth pick.

This year’s draft has four top quarterbacks in USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. So the Broncos will either have a shot at one of those quarterbacks, or will have their choice of the best non-quarterback in the draft, with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb atop most draft boards after the quarterback.

So that fifth pick will be valuable. Either for the Broncos or for someone else.