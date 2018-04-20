Josh Allen had seven visits, one private workout

Getty Images

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen enters the draft as possibly the first overall pick. In advance of the selection process, he visited with seven total teams.

In an interview that will be included later today in the award-eligible PFT PM podcast, Allen listed the teams he has visited: Browns, Giants, Jets, Broncos, Dolphins, Bills, and Cardinals.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Allen said that, despite the seven visits, he had only one private workout. And he opted to keep that information to himself, although he admitted that it was with one of the teams he visited, and that the team plays on the East Coast.

That narrows it to five: Browns, Giants, Jets, Bills, Dolphins.

He also said the workout went well, along with plenty of other interesting things that you’ll hear soon if you do one thing: Subscribe now to the PFT PM podcast.

As a bonus, you’ll hear an interview with Cardinals running back David Johnson, and whatever else happens to come up during the podcast of whatever duration it ends up being.