Leighton Vander Esch had a busy pre-draft travel schedule

Getty Images

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is a man in demand as the draft approaches.

Vander Esch made 11 pre-draft visits in 14 days, a fact that he confirmed during a Friday visit to PFT Live.

He didn’t remember all of them off the top of his head. Here are the ones he was able to quickly recall: Eagles, Saints, Steelers, Ravens, Lions, Bills, Cardinals.

Vander Esch will be making one more trip: To Texas for the draft. The notorious Vander Esch bus won’t be making the trek from Riggins, Idaho to Arlington, Texas, however.