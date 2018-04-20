Luke McCown announces retirement

Getty Images

The NFL is down to one McCown brother.

In a letter posted to agent Mike McCartney’s Twitter account on Friday, Luke McCown announced his retirement as an active player. McCown thanked family, friends, coaches and teammates and called it “bittersweet” to step away from a sport he’s played since the second grade.

McCown was out of the NFL last year after being released by the Cowboys in September, but spent time with five other clubs during a career that dates back to 2004. He was a fourth-round pick by the Browns that year and made four starts as a rookie before being traded to the Buccaneers the next year. He spent four years in Tampa, three in Jacksonville, a year in Atlanta and four years in New Orleans.

McCown only made 10 starts over that extended run and ends his career 216-of-356 for 2,370 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also became the rare backup quarterback to appear in a commercial when Verizon tabbed him for an ad campaign.

His older brother Josh is currently with the Jets and also made starts for the Browns and Buccaneers during his own long run as an NFL journeyman.