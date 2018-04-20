Marijuana testing period opens today, 4/20

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
The NFL either has a great sense of humor or an unintended flair for the ironic. Regardless, it’s April 20 (as in 4/20), and the NFL’s annual drug-testing period is officially open.

For players not already in the drug-testing program, it means that the once-per-year substance-abuse test can happen at any point between now and early August. Which means that, if/when a player not in the drug-testing program passes the annual substance-abuse test, he can use recreational drugs like marijuana without consequence until next year. As long as, of course, he isn’t arrested for marijuana possession in a state where it’s illegal or a bag of weed doesn’t fall out of his coat pocket while visiting the league office.

Given the amount of time necessary for marijuana metabolites to exit the system (it can take as long as 30 days) it may be too late to stop smoking yesterday. For those who stopped in time to produce a clean sample, they’ll be hoping to get their number pulled sooner than later, so that they can resume doing what is now legal in nine states for recreational purposes and 29 states for medicinal purposes.

Which brings me back to the point I’ve made time and again: Why? Why does the NFL feel compelled to Big Brother these guys away from something that is widely legal and even more widely accepted? The War on Drugs is over, and the islands of Cheech and Chong prevailed.

At this point, it’s not about right or wrong, legal or illegal. It’s not about whether it helps players better than prescription medications. It’s not whether it assists with concussion recovery. It’s about collective bargaining, and the league won’t be giving up the current policy without a concession from the union.

The union, in turn, won’t be making a concession, because the union knows that most players are smart enough to know when to stop smoke, when they can start again, and how to be discreet about using it.

29 responses to “Marijuana testing period opens today, 4/20

  3. Another reason why ratings are falling. Fans are sick and tired of the arrogance and hypocrisy of the NFL front offices.

    Keep NOT listening to your fans, owners and Sheriff Goebbels. Double down! Double down!

    Morons.

  4. I’m all for them not testing for marijuana and I’m a total believer in its medicinal benefits. But let’s be honest, the majority of them are smoking for recreational use only

  6. Anyone that has ever seen a stoner sitting on a sofa eating Cheetos knows pot is not performance enhancing. The players could benefit from pain and stress release aspects of the drug. They need to stop testing for this.

  Which brings me back to the point I've made time and again: Why? Why does the NFL feel compelled to Big Brother these guys away from something that is widely legal and even more widely accepted?
    

    Because it’s illegal on a federal level, illegal in most states and when a player is arrested for it, or anything else, it hurts his team.

  9. Approve it. Allow it . Most people in society do it. If these players are willing to using this rather than that ugly Opioids, it’s all well and good N f L

  10. Teams that reside in states with legal weed have a distinct advantage in attracting players.

    It is something that the league ought to consider while weighing the continuation of testing players for using a harmless plant (especially if eaten vs. smoked).

    A decade from now, states that continue with marijuana prohibition will in the minority and professional sports teams residing in such locales will be at a competitive disadvantage in all sports, especially football and basketball.

  tylawspick6 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Another reason why ratings are falling. Fans are sick and tired of the arrogance and hypocrisy of the NFL front offices.

    Keep NOT listening to your fans, owners and Sheriff Goebbels. Double down! Double down!

    Morons.
    
    I don’t watch as much because Patriot Privilege that goes on and protests.

  13. This date for the drug testing period is hilarious… Josh Gordon, Martavius Bryant, Justin Blackmon, Le’veon Bell, Marcell Dareus, and Aldon Smi… Nevermind to the front of the line please.

  15. NFL should have gotten marijuana off the banned substances list by now due to the sheer number of players drinking themselves to death and popping pills but I won’t hold my breath. Pun intended.

  16. I think it needs to be legal before the league will allow it to be used? Nothing on the league. Its just an illegal drug the league needs to test for to cover its insurance liabilty. No need to bag on the league for this.

  19. Why does the NFL feel compelled to Big Brother these guys away from something that is widely legal and even more widely accepted?

    
    With all due respect, it is still widely illegal, and until the federal laws in place are repealed, that isn’t going to change.

    There’s also this: if players are habitually using weed, they are in all likelihood not focusing on being the best player they can be for the team which happens to be paying them, at minimum, a salary that places them into the top one percent of wage earners in the nation. I wouldn’t want to sign a player who was an alcoholic (Johnny Manziel for example); the same holds true for weed or any other addiction that gets in the way of someone doing their best.

  20. I think the focus should be on performance enhancing drugs. Doing blood testing for HGH was in the last CBA but never implemented. Couldn’t agree on a baseline study. Meaning they wanted you to test as an outlier among the population of NFL players and not the population as a whole.

    Painkillers are OK. Pot is bad. Adderrall is bad. HGH is not detectable.

    It was supposed to catch cheaters and maintain competitive balance, but there are many loopholes, by design, it appears.

  tylawspick6 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Another reason why ratings are falling. Fans are sick and tired of the arrogance and hypocrisy of the NFL front offices.

    I don’t think “hypocrisy” means what you think it does. It’s not like they’re testing while toking and making a big stink out of it for others. That would be the definition of hypocrisy.

    Do I think they should be testing for a substance that is legal in a whole lot of states? No. Not at all. But it isn’t hypocrisy. Stop trolling.

  23. The owners don’t give away anything for free; payroll is the single biggest expense the owners have. This is something that they can use in collective bargaining that the players really want but at what price?

  micronin127 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:54 pm
    I think the focus should be on performance enhancing drugs. Doing blood testing for HGH was in the last CBA but never implemented. Couldn’t agree on a baseline study. Meaning they wanted you to test as an outlier among the population of NFL players and not the population as a whole.

    Painkillers are OK. Pot is bad. Adderrall is bad. HGH is not detectable.

    It was supposed to catch cheaters and maintain competitive balance, but there are many loopholes, by design, it appears.

    

    

    including Peyton Manning who used Chinese PEDs where the nfl helped cover all of that up for him in his last season.

  26. We all know it’s illegal on the federal level but I don’t understand why people think that matters. The league doesn’t have to “allow” it or “approve” of it – they can just stop testing for it like other leagues have. Many of us work for employers who did not give us a urine test to gain employment. There are obvious jobs (operating heavy machinery, etc) where it would matter but playing in the NFL is not one of them. All this does is create negative press for the league when somebody gets themselves suspended, meanwhile the prescription painkiller use in the league is a real problem that they aren’t addressing.

    The notion that they have to continue doing this as long as it’s illegal at the federal just doesn’t make sense.

  27. I don’t smoke anymore and the company I work for does not test. If my company did test, even though I have not lit one up in years, I would view it as an invasion of my privacy. I would question if the company really had its priorities straight.

  28. It still makes me laugh how people get down and are afraid of smoking a plant. I have found out they the years there is a lot of “legal” things that harm people far worse them smoking a plant.

    As long as there is sunshine , soil and water , there will be marijuana. Prohibition ended almost a hundred years ago NFL brotherhood of owners are mostly heavy drinkers of alcohol. Alcohol is far worse then pot and a 10000 times more addicting. Survey the millions of people that are members of AA. As Mike hinted to, it’s friggin ridiculous to even test for the stuff

  29. Anybody watch the cowboys/seahawks game last thanksgiving and the season finale against the eagles taxi squad they scored 7 points on ? The whole team obviously views dope as legal

