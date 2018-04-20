Mike Mayock doesn’t see an Andrew Luck or Carson Wentz among this QB class

Getty Images

This quarterback class has gotten much attention with at least five expected to go in the first round, including four in the top 10 and possibly even the top five. But NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is among those not completely sold on any of them.

“It’s really interesting because I think people were so anticipating this class that it surprises people when we start to kind of pick our way through them and really grind the tape,” Mayock said on a conference call, via quotes distributed by NFL Media. “To put it in perspective, the two easiest quarterback evaluations I’ve had in the last eight or 10 years are Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz, and that’s because everything checked off both on the film and all the intangibles. Those two guys walked and talked like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, et cetera. I don’t see anybody in this class that I get the same gut feel for as those two.”

Mayock has USC’s Sam Darnold as his top quarterback; he calls UCLA’s Josh Rosen the “most natural thrower” among this year’s prospects; and he rates Lamar Jackson as “the most exciting athlete in the draft.”

“I think somebody in the first round is going to make a philosophical and schematic commitment to this kid [Jackson] and change what they do offensively,” Mayock said. “And it might not be this year where he makes a significant move, but I think long term, I can’t wait to see what Lamar Jackson becomes.”

Can teams win without a “franchise” quarterback?

No one would consider three of the four quarterbacks in the championship round last season “franchise quarterbacks.” But one of them, Nick Foles, won Super Bowl MVP honors over Tom Brady.

“So the ‘franchise’ quarterback situation is riveting, especially when you kind of look at Case Keenum goes to an NFC Championship game. Blake Bortles, although he was a top-10 pick, was not considered a high-level franchise quarterback, and he goes to the AFC Championship game, and Nick Foles wins a Super Bowl with the Eagles,” Mayock said. “Is that an aberration or a trend?

“Those quarterback conversations I’ve had with most of the league over the last month, and trust me, it’s really been fascinating.”