Mitchell Trubisky getting coached more than ever this offseason

AP

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said that he felt like the team’s new offensive scheme was built for him even before the team started doing on-field work and the move to the field during this week’s minicamp left him feeling just as good.

Trubisky said it has been “exciting” to get to work on an offense that has “so many layers” to it and he’s getting plenty of help peeling back those layers so that everything becomes old hat by the regular season. Head coach Matt Nagy is playing a leading role, but offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and backup quarterbacks Tyler Bray and Chase Daniel are also there to help the second-year player digest the offense.

“I feel like these last three days, I’ve been coached more than I ever have because I have Coach Helfrich, Coach Ragone — who was here last year with me — Coach Nagy and then I come off when it’s not my reps and I talk to Tyler and I talk to Chase,” Trubisky said, via ESPN.com. “Just having a bunch of brilliant offensive minds around me, I’m just getting a lot of information. I’m trying to be a sponge, and it’s been a lot of fun working with those guys and learning as much as I can these last three days.”

When Trubisky was coming into the league last year, much was made of the fact that he only made 13 starts during his time at the University of North Carolina. He had less offseason time with the Bears last year and wasn’t asked to do much in a stripped-down offense, so an offseason with an overdose of coaching might have be just the thing for the quarterback even without a whole new scheme in place.