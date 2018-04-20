NFL adds “rest disparity” as a formal factor to scheduling process

Getty Images

For years, teams and fans have grumbled about games against opposing teams that have had extra rest, whether from a bye week or a Thursday night. This year, the grumbling has been reduced, possibly because for the first time the NFL officially considered that issue when crafting the slate of 256 games.

Via Peter King of SI.com, Charlotte Carey (a member of the four-person scheduling team) added “rest disparity” to the equation. The NFL came up with a number for every team based on combined days of rest for the team and for its opponents.

Last year, the Giants’ opponents had 22 more days of rest than the Giants. This year, the biggest negative rest disparity is minus-11. The Giants this year are at minus-eight.

King doesn’t mention the team that has a minus-11, and the item doesn’t mention which team(s) have the highest positive rest disparity. If any ambitious member of the #PFTPMPosse wants to figure these out and let us take credit for your work (as long as it’s accurate), feel free.