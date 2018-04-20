Panthers tight end Kent Taylor suspended for PED test

Getty Images

It’s Friday afternoon, which means it’s suspension time.

The latest is Panthers reserve tight end Kent Taylor, who will be ineligible for the first four regular season games because of a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Of course, that would require Taylor making the regular season roster, which doesn’t seem particularly likely.

He spent a few weeks on their practice squad in December and was signed to a futures deal in January. He can still participate in all the offseason activities and preseason games.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was recently suspended four games as well. People have heard of him.