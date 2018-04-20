Pete Carroll: Colin Kaepernick discussion is still open

Getty Images

The Seahawks were set to meet with free agent Colin Kaepernick last week, but the meeting never wound up happening.

Depending on which reports you read, that was because Kaepernick wouldn’t pledge to stand during the national anthem or because the Seahawks wanted to know more about Kaepernick’s overall plans including his pursuit of a collusion grievance against the NFL. The Seahawks subsquently signed two quarterbacks, but coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that adding Stephen Morris and Austin Davis didn’t shut the door.

“The discussion and the opportunity is still open,” Carroll said on KJR, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Carroll added that he hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick and that he’s “not going there” when asked how Kaepernick’s plans for the national anthem figure into the team’s thoughts. General Manager John Schneider has spoken to Kaepernick’s camp, but said “that’s what I can’t get into” when asked if the meeting was cancelled because Kaepernick refused to assure the team he wouldn’t take a knee during the anthem.