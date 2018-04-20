Philip Rivers: We have to embrace six-week stretch without L.A. game

Getty Images

The Chargers are not considered one of the handful of teams who will play three straight road games during the 2018 season, but only because of a technicality.

They play at home against the Raiders in Week Five and won’t be back at StubHub Center until a Week 11 game against the Broncos, but they are listed as the home team for a London game against the Titans in Week Seven. They will play in Cleveland in Week Six, have a bye in Week Eight and road dates in Seattle and Oakland in between their Los Angeles dates.

Quarterback Philip Rivers noted that stretch when he looked at the 2018 schedule and said that there’s “no denying the challenge” while adding it is one the Chargers have to meet head on.

“I think we have to embrace that,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “It’s, ‘Hey, shoot, we’re going on the road for a month. Let’s go!’ I think it’s OK this time of year to acknowledge that, golly, we have this many road games in this stretch and all the east coast games are at 10:00am. All right, let’s go play. When they kick it off we’ve got to be prepared and up for the challenge.”

Given the lack of home field advantage that the Chargers had in their first season in their new home, playing away from their stadium for four straight games might not be as daunting as it would be under other circumstances. Given the role their 0-4 start to last season played in missing the playoffs, it’s also clear that it isn’t the only significant stretch in their schedule.