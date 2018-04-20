Raiders have had talks with Amari Cooper’s agent

Getty Images

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie didn’t want to talk about anything other than the draft when he met the media today, but he did allow that he’s had some contact with wide receiver Amari Cooper.

McKenzie was asked whether he will pick up the fifth-year option on Cooper’s contract, and although McKenzie didn’t directly answer, he did indicate that there have been early talks about a new contract.

“We’ve been in contact with his agent,” McKenzie said. “I don’t want to put anything out there, don’t want to put the cart before the horse so to speak, but we like Amari.”

It should go without saying that the Raiders will pick up Cooper’s fifth-year option for 2019, but they’d surely like to get an extension done before then. Cooper already has 2,903 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders, and he’s still only 23 years old. He’s a building block for the Raiders, one they’ll want around for a long time.