Ravens sign Saints restricted free agent Willie Snead to offer sheet

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
The Ravens aren’t finished trying to rebuild their receiving corps.

According to multiple reports, which PFT has confirmed, the Ravens have signed Saints restricted free agent Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million.

The Saints have five days to match it, though it seems unlikely they would.

The Saints signed Bears RFA Cameron Meredith to join a group including Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, which wouldn’t seem to leave much room for Snead at any price. They also brought back Brandon Coleman.

The Ravens have churned the position, getting rid of Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, and Michael Campanaro, and bringing in free agents Michael Crabtree and John Brown.

Snead caught just eight passes last year, but was productive his first two years with the Saints, catching 69 and 72 passes. A three-game suspension last year left him out of the game plan early, but the Ravens obviously think he can return to form.

  1. As a Saints fan, I have mixed feelings about losing Snead, He was a battler for two years then last year became an after thought. Meredith signed for two year at less than the ravens are offering Snead, no need for Snead at this stage of the game…best of luck.

  2. Saints should easily be able to match considering how bad off the Ravens are. I am surprised Snead even went there to visit and/or isn’t getting more action.

  4. If Breshad Perriman is allowed to be the water boy, does his salary count against the cap?

  5. I hope the Ravens brass doesn’t think this excuses them from drafting a WR if their is a good one available when their turn comes up.

  7. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saints let him walk. They just snagged Cameron Meredith in free agency, and have a pretty good WR group. If they still need anyone, they likely will pick up one more in the draft or an undrafted rookie for cheap. Goodluck to Snead on the Ravens.

