Report: Chuck Pagano will serve as NFL consultant

Chuck Pagano will return to the NFL this season, but he won’t be on the sideline.

Pagano will take the fall off from coaching, instead working for the league as a consultant during the 2018 season, Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.

Pagano’s father, Sam, was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame earlier this week. Peyton Manning also earned induction in the Class of 2018.

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano as head coach after six seasons. Thirteen other Colts’ coaches found jobs in the NFL or a collegiate program, according to Andrew Walker of the team website.