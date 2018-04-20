Report: Giants closing in on trade for Riley Dixon

Getty Images

The Broncos apparently will trade Riley Dixon after all.

Denver began shopping Dixon after signing Marquette King in free agency. The Broncos apparently have found a trade partner in the Giants.

The Giants are nearing the completion of a trade for Dixon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. They have searched for a veteran punter since releasing Brad Wing in March.

Dixon has stayed away from the team’s offseason workouts as the Broncos tried to find him a new home. Denver made him a seventh-round pick in 2016.

Dixon, 24, averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season with a 40.2-yard net. He had 23 punts downed inside the 20, three touchbacks and allowed one touchdown return.

In his rookie season of 2016, Dixon averaged 45.7 yards per punt with a 41.3-yard net. He had 28 punts downed inside the 20 and six touchbacks.