Report: Giants not “currently” interested in Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant has worked out with Odell Beckham this week and has expressed a desire to play for the Giants. But it takes two to do a deal, and the Giants don’t seem interested.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Giants “are not at this point in time vying for his services.”

The only report of a team interested in Bryant has been the Ravens.

Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and his last 100-yard game came November 13, 2016, giving him a 23-game streak without one.