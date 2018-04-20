Report: Shaq Barrett will sign restricted tender with Broncos on Monday

Getty Images

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett will sign his restricted free agent tender Monday, Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.

The Broncos placed a second-round tender worth $2.19 million on Barrett.

Only Barrett, Falcons cornerback Ricardo Allen, Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams and Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches have yet to sign their restricted tenders, via NFLTradeRumors. Broncos center Matt Paradis signed his restricted tender Friday.

Barrett, 25, originally joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He bounced between the team’s practice squad and active roster his first season but did not play in a regular-season game.

He has played in all 16 games over the past three seasons, making 109 tackles and 11 sacks.