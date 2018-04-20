Saturday flex could be a strong hint for the next MNF deal

Getty Images

The 2018 schedule includes the inevitable flexing of two late-season Sunday games to Saturday. This is not, in my own personal view uninfluenced by anything I’ve heard or not heard from anyone at NBC, an insignificant development.

For the first time ever (except in the event of inclement weather and/or collapsing domes and/or inclement weather leading to collapsing domes) the NFL will flex a game from one day to another. When the flexing concept first debuted in 2006 as one of the key features of the then-new Sunday Night Football on NBC, fans clamored for similar flexibility as to the oft-substandard (especially in November and December, when teams that were expected to be very good had become very bad) Monday night slate. Consistently, the league has said that for logistical reasons games can’t be flexed from Sunday to Monday and, in turn, from Monday to Sunday.

Perhaps now they can. If it can be done from Sunday to Saturday, it can be done from Sunday to Monday.

It’s a powerful signal for the league to send to all networks as the Monday Night Football contract creeps toward expiration. Raising the stakes in this regard is the reality that the Monday contract expires after the 2021 season, a year before all of the other broadcast deals terminate. So Monday night will be in play sooner, and a network that currently has one NFL package could try to land MNF, too. Having a flex component makes the property even more attractive.

With ESPN currently paying $1.9 billion per year and quite possibly unwilling/unable to re-up at the same price or greater, it becomes easier to justify the money if there’s a way to ensure that a crappy game can be replaced late in the year with a less crappy game. And the uncertainty regarding the possibility of a Sunday game suddenly becoming a Monday game could be managed by flagging in advance the Plan B (and maybe Plan C) games that would, if necessary, replace a given Monday night game.

That’s what makes the NFL’s decision to pick four Sunday games from which two will be flexed to Saturday in Week 16 even more intriguing. In future years, the NFL could pigeonhole a game for Monday Night Football and designate one or two others that could take its place. Better yet, the NFL could identify two or three possibilities for the last-season Monday night assignment in April without parking one in the spot tentatively. This would allow as much certainty and advance as possible for the teams involved and the fans who eventually would find themselves at a given stadium in a given city a day later than planned.

Bottom line: If the NFL’s Saturday flex was aimed at sending a message about future Mondays, that’s brilliant. If it was inadvertent, that’s the equivalent of discovering plutonium by accident.