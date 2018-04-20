Texans don’t plan to negotiate in regular season under new G.M.

Getty Images

The Texans don’t really have much excitement to talk about next week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have business to do.

And their new General Manager’s sending out word that there’s a deadline by which to do that business.

Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Texans G.M. Brian Gaine said he intends to stick to the team’s policy of not negotiating with his own free agents during the regular season.

“I would much prefer contracts be done before the season starts,” Gaine said. “When the season starts, we want our players and coaches to be focused on football performance and not the business part of it.

“The preparation you go through Monday through Saturday to get ready to play on Sunday, there’s a large emphasis on focus, intensity and dedication to get ready to play [so] we would much prefer those deals to be done before we start the season. Our intent is exclusively on winning games and not the business side. We try to do our contracts consistently so there’s a standardized format of how we do contracts, how we pay players and how we structure those contracts. As it relates to executing deals with players and their representatives, I think it’s the best business practice to do it before we get to the regular season.”

The Texans were said to be making progress on a deal for former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, and want to extend linebacker Benardrick McKinney as well.

The Texans don’t have a first- or second-round pick next week, after using them to acquire Deshaun Watson and get rid of Brock Osweiler. They won’t join the draft party until the 68th overall pick in the third round.