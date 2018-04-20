Texans “optimistic” about signing Jadeveon Clowney to extension

Getty Images

There was a report in late March that the Texans and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney were making progress on talks about a contract extension, but they haven’t reached the finish line yet.

General Manager Brian Gaine was asked about the status of those discussions during a Friday press conference.

“I won’t discuss our negotiations publicly, but I’m optimistic that something can be done. …The guy’s a disruptive player. He plays the run well. So we’re doing our best to fortify our nucleus of players, and we’d like him to be a part of it.” Gaine said, via ESPN.com.

Clowney is set to make just over $12.3 million in the option year of his rookie contract. His next deal figures to be a sizable one and Gaine said that he’d prefer not to conduct negotiations on a deal with anyone once the regular season gets underway.