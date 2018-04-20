Titans met with Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The list of teams showing interest in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is an interesting mix of those without a quarterback and those looking for a replacement for an old guy.

And, apparently, at least one team you might not expect.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Titans had a private meeting with Jackson after his pro day.

The Titans could use a qualified backup behind Marcus Mariota, since he has some tendency to put himself in harm’s way. They got rid of backup Matt Cassel and signed Blaine Gabbert, which speaks to the scarcity at the position rather than the Titans’ situation in particular.

But unless they’re prepared to use the 25th pick on Jackson (if he’s even available then), it’s hard to know why they’d go to that extent. They just picked up the fifth-year option on Mariota’s rookie deal, and there’s no indication they’re anything other than satisfied with him.

Jackson has talked to a number of other teams, including the Chargers, Saints, and Ravens, along with the teams with less-established options.