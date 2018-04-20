Tyler Gaffney returns to baseball after injury-filled NFL run

Getty Images

Tyler Gaffney tried his hand at making several NFL teams after being drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, but injuries stopped him from getting any regular season action.

Gaffney was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers in 2014, the Patriots the next two years and the Jaguars last year. He won’t be trying to make a team this year, but will be continuing to pursue a career as a professional athlete.

Gaffney was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 and played a summer of minor league ball with them before returning to Stanford and the football field. He’s now back in the Pirates organization and playing for the Bradenton Pirates of the Florida State League.

“My dream has been the big leagues my whole life,” Gaffney said, via MLB.com. “I think I’ve been tasting that every time I was hurt. You have time to think about things like that. So now I’m here, putting in my work. Now I’m here, five years later. I think the last couple years took their toll on my body. The heart wanted it. The body didn’t. I’m finally able to come back to baseball, the sport I love.”

Gaffney said he was considering a move back to the diamond when the Jaguars offered him a contract last year. One last injury sealed the deal and Gaffney’s athletic pursuits will now take place far away from the gridiron.