Vikings LB Kentrell Brothers suspended four games for PED violation

The Vikings won’t have linebacker Kentrell Brothers in the lineup for the first four games of the 2018 season.

The NFL announced on Friday that Brothers has been suspended four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He will be able to practice with the team and play in the preseason before starting his suspension the week before the season opener.

Brothers was a fifth-round pick in 2016. He’s played in 26 games over the last two seasons and picked up 22 tackles while serving as a staple of the special teams units.

Brothers will be eligible to return to the Vikings after they play the Rams on Thursday, September 27.