Amnesty International gives Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
AP

Colin Kaepernick knew that taking a stand would negatively impact his football career. He did it anyway.

On Saturday, Amnesty International recognized his sacrifice by giving him the Ambassador of Conscience Award.

“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” Kaepernick said, via the New York Times. “How can you stand for the national anthem of a nation that preaches and propagates ‘freedom and justice for all’ that is so unjust to so many of the people living there?”

Former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who like Kaepernick is now experiencing the practical consequences of exercising a right given to him by the NFL to not stand during the national anthem, presented Kaepernick with the award.

“Eric introducing me for this prestigious award brings me great joy,” Kaepernick said. “But I am also pained by the fact that his taking a knee, and demonstrating courage to protect the rights of black and brown people in America, has also led to his ostracization from the NFL when he is widely recognized as one of the best competitors in the game and in the prime of his career.”

Previous recipients of the Ambassador of Conscience Award include Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai.

“In truth, this is an award that I share with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers, and their uses of oppressive and excessive force,” Kaepernick said.

Regardless of who agrees or disagrees with Kaepernick’s cause or the manner in which he has chosen to advance it, none can credibly dispute the fact that he has lost his employment in the NFL because of it. Some continue to justify the NFL’s shunning of Kaepernick and Reid by explaining that players who choose to protest during the national anthem are “bad for business” (and by attacking those who speak out in support of them) without recognizing the reality that the NFL gave them the right to protest during the national anthem in 2009, the NFL confirmed the existence of the right to protest during the national anthem after Kaepernick was spotted doing so in 2016, and the NFL reiterated the right to protest during the national anthem when the President suggested that the NFL’s reaction as to any player who protests during the national anthem should be to “get that son of a bitch off the field.”

Although the NFL expressed strong disagreement with that message at the time it was delivered, it’s precisely what the NFL has done to Kaepernick and Reid.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Amnesty International gives Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award

  2. Here comes the alt right trump trolls. They love to hate bait these types of posts. History will be kind to Colin Kaepernick. Good for him.

  3. In spite of all the statics to the contrary, a certain element won’t believe that “police brutality” is amost non-existent.

  4. well aint that sweet but he will never play nfl football again and im glad he didnt win the super bowl way to go flacco and thats comin from a titans fan…why protest the during your nations anthem? could have just went to the police departments with all your friends during your own time…disrespected all those soldiers who fought for you to be able to freely play pro football abd make millions…made no sense…but enjoy retirement!

  8. Oh, now he’s a hero…as compared to those who gave their life for his right to dump on the flag?

  9. The man is a civil rights trailblazer. Like all the others, racists mock and scoff. In the end, history will remember Colin Kaepernick as the leader he is and, to be honest, I feel a little bad for the future generations of those that hate him so much now. Because they’ll be on the wrong side of history. The small-minded, fear-based, privilege-defending wrong side of a watershed moment in sports and cultural history.

  10. Uhh, he repeatedly and deliberately and publicly caused a distraction AT WORK, on COMPANY TIME, that cost his EMPLOYER LOST REVENUE. In any other job in America he would have been canned. How are you not getting this?

  12. I really find it funny that this guy keeps coming up for this stuff. Look at his Twitter and you can feel the hate. I guess there are no black or brown police officers. Walk a day in their shoes where any one traffic stop could be with any person on the edge. The fact that they come to help on domestic disputes and wind up in other people drama is a terrible position to be in. I don’t understand how someone like this hate mongrel ignores the fact that 2 officers were gunned down sitting at lunch with no provocation or the fact that a black skinned guy stabbed a guy in the neck while his daughter sat on his lap. If I were to go to that scene and then came across the guy…screw his rights. Don’t tell me about humanity and rights when a guy that perpetuates violence on some dad holding his kid is killed and the guy that did it cant be treated in anyway other than perfectly respected. Just a joke. I love all races. No man deserves to be shot by the police without provocation. That being said, the guy who gets shot seems to be obsolved of all actions prior to being shot. When it comes to CK, how the heck can you promote a guy like him when he demeans the people that protects us all the while promoting one of the notorious dictators ever. He crushed Cuba from being special and he killed multitudes of innocent people. This is how oxymoronic this victim movement has become. The bad guy is the victim. Go America!

  13. Castro did. Not CK. Sorry for the confusion. For the record, CK did not destroy Cuba or kill multitudes of innocent Cubans to my knowledge.

  15. ‘Colin Kaepernick knew that taking a stand would negatively impact his football career. He did it anyway’.

    Really Mike, you actually know this for a fact. And Colin knew it too?

    Playing very very poorly negatively impacted his career – getting benched for Blaine Gabbert didn’t help. At which point he did his kneeling thing. If he knew it would negatively impact his career, then why is he now suing the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league, if he knew it was going to happen. Could it be because he was not very bright in doing so, and did not think this thing through at all?

    He could have chosen to study the playbook and learn to read defences better. He could still have made a stand about his beliefs outside of the gameday times and schedules, not during the NFL’s and his own working hours.

    Why did he not do this? Because he wanted maximum publicity I suspect, and also I suspect he realised he could not/would not be able to improve on his existing football skill set, and that his days as a starter in the league were already beginning to look very much like they were over. A rash decision on his part but he took the action anyway, and as sooooo many have reminded us, actions have consequences.

  17. If this was a good QB he would be playing simple as that. No one is disputing his right to do it and I can’t stress enough how much I don’t care about the national anthem. But business owners have a right to hire or not hire someone that alienates their customers and if he was a super bowl caliber QB the customers would look past it. But there’s no proof he’s a super bowl caliber QB anymore. He ran a gimmick offense with a great defense for a year and a half and after that pass that Sherman tipped he was never the same and neither were the niners. I’m not one of those fox newsers that cares what other people do but there’s enough of them that owners aren’t going to hire him. It’s not an injustice that he’s not playing.

  21. Of course he gets this trite award. And of course this blog falls all over itself reporting it as a “top” story. And of course any dissenting opinions on how wonderful this is will be censored.

  23. Remember when the gave the Nobel Peace Prize to Obama … nobody cares about that award anymore … means nothing today.

  26. Let’s reward a guy for helping to deflate his sport while not contributing squat to that what he is being honored for. Let’s face it – Kaep is being honored for ticking off the establishment.

  28. Tough for me to take Kaepernick seriously when he indicates one day that he can’t stand for the National Anthem because of oppression, when not only has he lived in privilege his entire life, but also continues to wear shirts promoting Fidel Castro, who was the leader of one of the most oppressive countries in the world.

  31. All I have to say is the US is a free country and he can leave anytime.
    I’ll even help him pack.

    Also he is a terrible QB and deserves to be unemployed.

  33. I’ll never give amnesty international another dime! Disgraceful they make a hero out of this guy.

  34. If Kaep had a shred of conscience he would stop milking his I-got-benched-for-Blaine-Gabbert pouting tantrum as social activism.

    When did his sitting begin? The very game that Gabbert took over as starter. When did the kneeling begin?
    When the sitting was clearly losing the respect and attention of everyone except the social justice warriors.

    If he could read a defense or adjust his game as teams figured him out, he wouldn’t have to sue to unfairly get back what he voluntarily handed over.

    Even if the 49ers intended to cut him, which is debatable, that $15 million was his until he begged them to take it back.
    And if they were going to get rid of him, obviously he wasn’t delivering.

  35. By all means, lets all disgrace the national anthem. Maybe we can all get an award for hating America. No one mentions the opportunity and wealth afforded to Kaepernick playing a kids game. It makes me want to vomit how the liberal left wants us to embrace such a disgrace against the country. Kaepernick is getting what he deserves. When I see players take a knee, I change the channel. Last year I didn’t watch the stupor bowl because of players disgracing the anthem and by extension the nation.I like NFL games, but if this keeps up I’ll walk away completely, because I love America more and won’t accept this behaviour.

  36. You know what kap you only started all this after you were benched for sucking seems to me your playing the black card ,I don’t think you ever even been a victim of prejudice society ,when in high school when you were starting qb or was it when the colleges were recruiting you oh that’s right it was only when you got into the nfl got paid millions for one year of mediocre play ( your coach made that team good not you) then got benched cuz you sucked how about instead of blaming white people for all the problems black people have why don’t you tell your fellow black people to stop breaking the laws get out of the gangs when a cop says stop maybe I don’t know stop it’s not like these cops are doing drive by shootings of black people every one of these shootings the suspect is either running away reaching in their trucks when being told to stop just robbed a convenience store but no one talks about the actions of the black dude before they got shot you only focus on the outcome ,the issue is bigger than racist cops ,why is it that EVERY prison in America blacks are the highest percentage of inmates oh yeah that’s right White people made them do it or white people are the reason so keep on blaming whites cuz it’s never your fault right

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!