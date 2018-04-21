Amnesty International gives Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
AP

Colin Kaepernick knew that taking a stand would negatively impact his football career. He did it anyway.

On Saturday, Amnesty International recognized his sacrifice by giving him the Ambassador of Conscience Award.

“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” Kaepernick said, via the New York Times. “How can you stand for the national anthem of a nation that preaches and propagates ‘freedom and justice for all’ that is so unjust to so many of the people living there?”

Former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who like Kaepernick is now experiencing the practical consequences of exercising a right given to him by the NFL to not stand during the national anthem, presented Kaepernick with the award.

“Eric introducing me for this prestigious award brings me great joy,” Kaepernick said. “But I am also pained by the fact that his taking a knee, and demonstrating courage to protect the rights of black and brown people in America, has also led to his ostracization from the NFL when he is widely recognized as one of the best competitors in the game and in the prime of his career.”

Previous recipients of the Ambassador of Conscience Award include Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai.

“In truth, this is an award that I share with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers, and their uses of oppressive and excessive force,” Kaepernick said.

Regardless of who agrees or disagrees with Kaepernick’s cause or the manner in which he has chosen to advance it, none can credibly dispute the fact that he has lost his employment in the NFL because of it. Some continue to justify the NFL’s shunning of Kaepernick and Reid by explaining that players who choose to protest during the national anthem are “bad for business” (and by attacking those who speak out in support of them) without recognizing the reality that the NFL gave them the right to protest during the national anthem in 2009, the NFL confirmed the existence of the right to protest during the national anthem after Kaepernick was spotted doing so in 2016, and the NFL reiterated the right to protest during the national anthem when the President suggested that the NFL’s reaction as to any player who protests during the national anthem should be to “get that son of a bitch off the field.”

Although the NFL expressed strong disagreement with that message at the time it was delivered, it’s precisely what the NFL has done to Kaepernick and Reid.

116 responses to “Amnesty International gives Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award

  2. Here comes the alt right trump trolls. They love to hate bait these types of posts. History will be kind to Colin Kaepernick. Good for him.

  3. In spite of all the statics to the contrary, a certain element won’t believe that “police brutality” is amost non-existent.

  4. well aint that sweet but he will never play nfl football again and im glad he didnt win the super bowl way to go flacco and thats comin from a titans fan…why protest the during your nations anthem? could have just went to the police departments with all your friends during your own time…disrespected all those soldiers who fought for you to be able to freely play pro football abd make millions…made no sense…but enjoy retirement!

  8. Oh, now he’s a hero…as compared to those who gave their life for his right to dump on the flag?

  9. The man is a civil rights trailblazer. Like all the others, racists mock and scoff. In the end, history will remember Colin Kaepernick as the leader he is and, to be honest, I feel a little bad for the future generations of those that hate him so much now. Because they’ll be on the wrong side of history. The small-minded, fear-based, privilege-defending wrong side of a watershed moment in sports and cultural history.

  10. Uhh, he repeatedly and deliberately and publicly caused a distraction AT WORK, on COMPANY TIME, that cost his EMPLOYER LOST REVENUE. In any other job in America he would have been canned. How are you not getting this?

  12. I really find it funny that this guy keeps coming up for this stuff. Look at his Twitter and you can feel the hate. I guess there are no black or brown police officers. Walk a day in their shoes where any one traffic stop could be with any person on the edge. The fact that they come to help on domestic disputes and wind up in other people drama is a terrible position to be in. I don’t understand how someone like this hate mongrel ignores the fact that 2 officers were gunned down sitting at lunch with no provocation or the fact that a black skinned guy stabbed a guy in the neck while his daughter sat on his lap. If I were to go to that scene and then came across the guy…screw his rights. Don’t tell me about humanity and rights when a guy that perpetuates violence on some dad holding his kid is killed and the guy that did it cant be treated in anyway other than perfectly respected. Just a joke. I love all races. No man deserves to be shot by the police without provocation. That being said, the guy who gets shot seems to be obsolved of all actions prior to being shot. When it comes to CK, how the heck can you promote a guy like him when he demeans the people that protects us all the while promoting one of the notorious dictators ever. He crushed Cuba from being special and he killed multitudes of innocent people. This is how oxymoronic this victim movement has become. The bad guy is the victim. Go America!

  13. Castro did. Not CK. Sorry for the confusion. For the record, CK did not destroy Cuba or kill multitudes of innocent Cubans to my knowledge.

  15. ‘Colin Kaepernick knew that taking a stand would negatively impact his football career. He did it anyway’.

    Really Mike, you actually know this for a fact. And Colin knew it too?

    Playing very very poorly negatively impacted his career – getting benched for Blaine Gabbert didn’t help. At which point he did his kneeling thing. If he knew it would negatively impact his career, then why is he now suing the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league, if he knew it was going to happen. Could it be because he was not very bright in doing so, and did not think this thing through at all?

    He could have chosen to study the playbook and learn to read defences better. He could still have made a stand about his beliefs outside of the gameday times and schedules, not during the NFL’s and his own working hours.

    Why did he not do this? Because he wanted maximum publicity I suspect, and also I suspect he realised he could not/would not be able to improve on his existing football skill set, and that his days as a starter in the league were already beginning to look very much like they were over. A rash decision on his part but he took the action anyway, and as sooooo many have reminded us, actions have consequences.

  17. If this was a good QB he would be playing simple as that. No one is disputing his right to do it and I can’t stress enough how much I don’t care about the national anthem. But business owners have a right to hire or not hire someone that alienates their customers and if he was a super bowl caliber QB the customers would look past it. But there’s no proof he’s a super bowl caliber QB anymore. He ran a gimmick offense with a great defense for a year and a half and after that pass that Sherman tipped he was never the same and neither were the niners. I’m not one of those fox newsers that cares what other people do but there’s enough of them that owners aren’t going to hire him. It’s not an injustice that he’s not playing.

  21. Of course he gets this trite award. And of course this blog falls all over itself reporting it as a “top” story. And of course any dissenting opinions on how wonderful this is will be censored.

  23. Remember when the gave the Nobel Peace Prize to Obama … nobody cares about that award anymore … means nothing today.

  26. Let’s reward a guy for helping to deflate his sport while not contributing squat to that what he is being honored for. Let’s face it – Kaep is being honored for ticking off the establishment.

  28. Tough for me to take Kaepernick seriously when he indicates one day that he can’t stand for the National Anthem because of oppression, when not only has he lived in privilege his entire life, but also continues to wear shirts promoting Fidel Castro, who was the leader of one of the most oppressive countries in the world.

  31. All I have to say is the US is a free country and he can leave anytime.
    I’ll even help him pack.

    Also he is a terrible QB and deserves to be unemployed.

  33. I’ll never give amnesty international another dime! Disgraceful they make a hero out of this guy.

  34. If Kaep had a shred of conscience he would stop milking his I-got-benched-for-Blaine-Gabbert pouting tantrum as social activism.

    When did his sitting begin? The very game that Gabbert took over as starter. When did the kneeling begin?
    When the sitting was clearly losing the respect and attention of everyone except the social justice warriors.

    If he could read a defense or adjust his game as teams figured him out, he wouldn’t have to sue to unfairly get back what he voluntarily handed over.

    Even if the 49ers intended to cut him, which is debatable, that $15 million was his until he begged them to take it back.
    And if they were going to get rid of him, obviously he wasn’t delivering.

  35. By all means, lets all disgrace the national anthem. Maybe we can all get an award for hating America. No one mentions the opportunity and wealth afforded to Kaepernick playing a kids game. It makes me want to vomit how the liberal left wants us to embrace such a disgrace against the country. Kaepernick is getting what he deserves. When I see players take a knee, I change the channel. Last year I didn’t watch the stupor bowl because of players disgracing the anthem and by extension the nation.I like NFL games, but if this keeps up I’ll walk away completely, because I love America more and won’t accept this behaviour.

  36. You know what kap you only started all this after you were benched for sucking seems to me your playing the black card ,I don’t think you ever even been a victim of prejudice society ,when in high school when you were starting qb or was it when the colleges were recruiting you oh that’s right it was only when you got into the nfl got paid millions for one year of mediocre play ( your coach made that team good not you) then got benched cuz you sucked how about instead of blaming white people for all the problems black people have why don’t you tell your fellow black people to stop breaking the laws get out of the gangs when a cop says stop maybe I don’t know stop it’s not like these cops are doing drive by shootings of black people every one of these shootings the suspect is either running away reaching in their trucks when being told to stop just robbed a convenience store but no one talks about the actions of the black dude before they got shot you only focus on the outcome ,the issue is bigger than racist cops ,why is it that EVERY prison in America blacks are the highest percentage of inmates oh yeah that’s right White people made them do it or white people are the reason so keep on blaming whites cuz it’s never your fault right

  37. If you just listened to Kap and had no idea what his circumstances were, you’d swear he was living in Mississippi in 1875.

    They just make these generalized sweeping statements that get molded into sound bites and then are heralded as heros. I’m beyond exhausted by this man and his grandstanding.

  40. Good for him, he deserves it. He also deserves to play, there is clearly some collusion going on against him. I hope he finds happiness whether it’s playing ball or making the world a better place.

  41. Standing for the anthem is too tough. Real man of the people, Kap embraces his status as a martyr. Loves being the center of attention.

    Of course, history shows real martyrs lost their freedom, their homes, their livelihood and even their lives. They weren’t on the cover of magazines or getting 7 figure book deals.

  43. People giving krapernick all these worthless garbage participation trophies for doing absolutely nothing other than being a crappy qb/rb and dropping to his knees to pretend he’s protesting to cover up his whining and baby temper tantrums for losing his job to gabbert two years in a row and losing ten games in a row. Obviously he’s worthless as a qb, but what has he done in the poor communities of detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, new orleans, new York, Miami, Baltimore etc.? He hasn’t done anything for the poor minorities besides bringing attention to himself by disrespecting the national anthem and praising a murdering dictator. Stupid fanboys, sjw liberals and liberal media are embarrassing themselves by praising an idiotic radicalized extremist that hates America and supports the Islamic terrorists religious beliefs. This world has gone to hell with the new generation of brainwashed millennials, liberals, sjw’s and fruitcake fog gets.

  53. Eric Reid joined him at the podium to present the award….after he joined him at the unemployment line!

    Stop crowning this joke of a human being as some civil rights hero. He didn’t kneel until he was benched; he wanted to be the center of attention, force San Fran to release him from his contract so he could start somewhere else al while placating his BLM girlfriend. If he wasn’t a bad QB it may have worked!

    Now that nobody wants this toxic backup QB he wants to cry and sue the NFL for collusion its a joke. Its shocking that Florio was an attorney (his staff will probably delete this comment- AGAIN- despite there being nothing inappropriate written in it) he should know that Kap has a right to protest, but we also have a right to criticize and team owners have the right to avoid him like the plaque…

  54. the pretentious left absolutely love giving themselves self-aggrandizing, facetious awards. nothing new.

  56. If he or anyone for that matter could point to the law making the lynching of blacks legal I’d support him. If he or anyone could point to what laws are only for blacks I’d support him. Merely stating that too many blacks are incarcerated isn’t enough. If he really cared he would bring attention to what causes the problem, blacks are disproportionately poor. Blacks in the suburbs succeed just as well as their white neighbors. Poor blacks in high crime poor neighborhoods are more likely to be killed by other poor blacks, not white cops. Perhaps his millions could help there but why bother when so much “white guilt” will make you an icon.

  57. Fundamentally ask yourself what justifies being shot and killed over? Is it breaking out some car windows? We can go on and on and on with that narrative. Now I get it… You’re having a mental collapse and decide to point some sort of foreign object at the so-called officers of the law. Well then you may experience some extremely negative repercussions, and probably won’t make it home to your family that night or any other day or night. Kaep absolutely got everyone’s attention. Unfortunately we haven’t been smart enough collectively to seperate the real issue of protest with the Anthem feelings. Maybe because some really aren’t smart enough to see what’s going on. If you’re unwilling to address the real problem that may be because you are part of it. Just to maybe change how you feel about things try to find that old John Travolta movie White Man’s Burden and watch it tonight.

  58. This is fine. If they feel he deserves it then by all means give it to him and who am I to disagree. This is very different from a spot on an NFL roster folks should never think one begets the other.

  59. I’m sure all the hard working ,life risking ,woman and men fighting for human rights in Syria,Iraq,and countless other countries are offended a washed up football player who kneels is getting all this attention and accolades. Disgraceful.

  60. truevision21 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    Fundamentally ask yourself what justifies being shot and killed over? Is it breaking out some car windows? We can go on and on and on with that narrative. Now I get it… You’re having a mental collapse and decide to point some sort of foreign object at the so-called officers of the law. Well then you may experience some extremely negative repercussions, and probably won’t make it home to your family that night or any other day or night. Kaep absolutely got everyone’s attention. Unfortunately we haven’t been smart enough collectively to seperate the real issue of protest with the Anthem feelings. Maybe because some really aren’t smart enough to see what’s going on. If you’re unwilling to address the real problem that may be because you are part of it. Just to maybe change how you feel about things try to find that old John Travolta movie White Man’s Burden and watch it tonight.

    ———————-
    So what does justify getting shot over? People need consider that question from the cop’s point of view too before they judge.

  62. Guys like Kaep are clueless. Black people have it better in America than anywhere in Europe. The gun thing is an every American problem. They are about 20x more likely to be shot by a black person than a cop and 30x more likely than being shot by a whitey cop. The police thing is that they are soldiers dealing with people who are often bad and on occasion try to hurt or kill the police. They are just trying to keep everyone safe every day regardless of their politics.

    I did not vote for Trump and in fact he sickens me. The hatred for the average white person over slavery and racial injustice when those people are doing absolutely nothing wrong is what created Trump the president. If you tell a race of people they are bad for something they did not do, you create enemies.

    The hatred of whites over slavery is a uniquely American crybaby movement. No one in Germany holds the average white person responsible for the Nazis. It would be idiotic to do so and it is idiotic to hold Joe the plumber responsible for the 1600s – 1800s slave trade. Apparently you get awards now for calling Joe the plumber a racist.

    Kaep is a disgusting person who is on a pity party crusade. He has every right to do so and every liberal idiot on the planet can give him an award. I will never have to see him on Sunday though.

  64. Congratulations to Kaepernick for keeling for a more compassionate country. Congratulations to Profootballtalk for exposing those who believe that racism no longer exists because it doesn’t adversely impact them.

  66. It’s sad someone is still being praised for not standing for the Anthem. Had he done that on behalf of a conservative cause, people wouldn’t touch him with a 10 ft poll and his protest would’ve ended after that first preseason game.

    Pretty safe to say he isn’t as committed to football as his supporters in the public and in the media say he is. That workout video is probably the only football-related thing he’s done, while he’s been a part of stunts pulled by the SJW cult.

  67. What’s so funny is that people make comments about Kap not playing in the NFL. Guess what? Neither will they.

  68. None of what Colon Krappernick stands for is based on reality. It is a fact that a black man is less likely to have a negative interaction with the police than he is to be struck by lightning – and the instances of negative interactions are not dissimilar to similar age groups of other males – let’s just face it, men are jerks and are more likely to assault people and to commit crimes than women; and black men are demonstrably more likely to commit crimes, particularly against other blacks, than white men against their population (and less likely to victimize blacks than black men).

    I’m so sick of the fake news about fake racism. Right now it is the black community that is creating racism by saying us pink skins have white privilege – that is overtly racist and no different than if I hurled the “n”word back at them.

    Krappernick is no role model – he is a dog stool.

  69. I’d like a black person to explain why the instances of police harming blacks has suddenly decreased after the exit of King Pimple of a Man from the White House. You’d think if the black squatters and their supporters were telling the truth, Trump should have caused a significant uptick in donating black lives to their maker.

    Fake news. Racism is a profit center, not a reality.

  71. Anyone who wants the real story on police shootings can look on the Washington Post database. They have information on EVERY incident. Six unarmed black people have been shot and killed this year. 3 of them were mentally ill persons and 2 involved cops who are in deep doo doo. The last one is undetermined as of yet.

    The liberal media would have you believe that unarmed black people are getting killed daily or at least weekly. If people would get the facts instead of following the media like puppets, race relations would be much less strained.

  72. He needs to take this award and use it as a springboard into his new career. Instead of being recognized as a high profile QB who pushed back against the system, he should take his true passion and calling where it will be the most productive and be remembered as a great civil rights leader who happened to have a cup of coffee in the NFL.

  74. Could this communist dictator loving idiot just go away! He’s a disgrace to America, please leave.

  75. “…aaaannnd the best in socialist award goes tooo…colin kaepernick.” (if that’s his real name)

  77. What????? Are you kidding me????? And of course, PFT is standing and applauding.
    Don’t forget — a fella by the name of Adolph Hitler was Time Magazine’s Man Of The Year in 1938, too. And I know that Time’s criteria was and is the person with the greatest impact on the news. But it was a disgrace to name Hitler for any award except the most evil man on the planet, and it’s a disgrace to name Kaepernick a winner for any award except being a trouble maker, too.
    Colin Kaepernick is a disgrace and Amnesty International is a disgrace, too.
    Ordinarily, I try not to hate anyone except murderers, rapists, child molesters, and other such vile people. But Colin Kaepernick is making me re-think that. I can’t stand to even look at his ugly face.

  78. cjb5671 says:
    April 21, 2018 at 5:59 pm
    Anyone who wants the real story on police shootings can look on the Washington Post database. They have information on EVERY incident. Six unarmed black people have been shot and killed this year. 3 of them were mentally ill persons and 2 involved cops who are in deep doo doo. The last one is undetermined as of yet.

    The liberal media would have you believe that unarmed black people are getting killed daily or at least weekly. If people would get the facts instead of following the media like puppets, race relations would be much less strained.

    ———–

    And in the meantime blacks shoot other blacks by the hundreds each day and Kaep and the Liberal Media say nothing….

  79. Wear pig socks, grow a big afro, kneel for the US national anthem, praise a communist dictator and get an award.

  80. 2 cops were assasinated while eating lunch the other day in Florida. This story wasn’t trending on twitter or mentioned by PFT.

    With all due respect, Colin Kaepernick and Amnesty International can pound sand with their hateful rhetoric.

  83. Let’s hope that Amnesty International is buying a football franchise soon so that he can QB it…otherwise…no NFL for him….

  84. craigkintexas says:
    April 21, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    In spite of all the statics to the contrary, a certain element won’t believe that “police brutality” is amost non-existent.

    —–

    Sigh, actually it is. Yet people like you, who know nothing and have never looked at the stats follow the lazy and sensationalist media’s coverage and foolishly believe them.

    To put it in proportion, a black man has a greater chance of being struck by lightning than getting shot and killed by a police officer. And, beyond that, according to the LIBERAL Washington Post’s two-year investigation, 96% of ALL POLICE SHOOTINGS were justified. So even when a black man is killed by police, most of the time is was absolutely justified by the situation.

    We’re talking a problem (innocent black men being shot by the police) that is, frankly, a small problem (10 or fewer actual innocent victims a year). Certainly far smaller than the horrific black-on-black violence you see here in America. Yet BLM, Kaepernick, et. al. don’t focus on that HUGE PROBLEM and focus on the small handful of black men wrongly killed.

    So let’s put that in perspective in just GUN HOMICIDES on an annual basis:

    89.4/100,000 black men between 20 and 29 will be shot and killed each year.
    3.8/100,000 white men between 20 and 29 will shot and killed each year.

    That’s why being murdered is the 5th leading cause of death for black men. And doesn’t make the Top-20 for white men.

    Yet cricket’s chirping when it comes to black-on-black violence. You’ll see more black men killed every day of the year by black men than you’ll innocent blackmen killed by the police in a year.

    So, do black lives matter? To me, yes. To other blacks, BLM and Kaepernick… I don’t see it. I see political grandstanding.

  88. This is why Kaepernick deserves to be ignored. He DECLARED that Reid is unsigned because of his protests, even though THE ENTIRE SAFETY POSITION HAS BEEN IN WEAK DEMAND THIS FREE AGENCY, so he is a liar. He also declares police officers “human rights violators”, even though the VAST majority of police violence is due to citizens willingly committing criminal acts and putting officers in compromising situations. He ALSO makes police violence a race issue, even though it isn’t (police violence is PROPORTIONAL to crime rates, as you would expect it to be). He speaks out of MASSIVE IGNORANCE, and I wouldn’t want a loudmouthed fool who refuses to be fair to be on my team, all while he EXPLICITLY disrespects this entire country. It’s DESPICABLE.

  89. Wear pig socks, grow a big afro, kneel for the US national anthem, praise a communist dictator and get an award.
    ———————-
    If you want to sport a “fro” around that’s fine. But do not tread on me.

  91. One thing for sure, He’ll have plenty of room in his NFL trophy cabinet to put that award.

  92. If his football career is over, he’s still going to make a killing on the circuits and book deals. Bet he goes into local politics later on.

  93. April 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm
    It’s sad someone is still being praised for not standing for the Anthem. Had he done that on behalf of a conservative cause, people wouldn’t touch him with a 10 ft poll and his protest would’ve ended after that first preseason game.

    Pretty safe to say he isn’t as committed to football as his supporters in the public and in the media say he is. That workout video is probably the only football-related thing he’s done, while he’s been a part of stunts pulled by the SJW cult.

    ————————-
    The reason he isnt standing for the anthem is because he is no longer invited to the event.

    He would gave been criticized doing it for any cause, consrvative or liberal, or as in this case just selfish (he was protesting getting benched) its just a bad thing to do.

  95. He is a piece of trash and always will be, and three or four years he will never be remembered

  99. I just put a stop payment on my donation to Amnesty International. Thanks for the heads up.

    On a side note, the destruction and decimation of South Africa is nearly complete. But fortunately there is that award thing.

  100. Amnesty international is qualified to rank useless quarterback prospects?
    Kaepernick is no better now than he was 3 years ago. He sucked then.
    Anyone who thinks he was anything but bad are lying. He sucked. Not a good quarterback.

  101. It is worth remembering that they gave this award to a guy who so outraged by all this supposed injustice that he didn’t even bother to vote during the last Presidential election.

  102. As much as Kaepernick’s apologists would love for the whole reason behind objection to him and his “peaceful protest” to be that everyone who disagrees with him and them is just racist, it’s not.

    By creating a narrative that all or most police are just out to kill people of color, Kaepernick and his ilk encourage non-compliance with police in crisis situations and make them even more dangerous for both police and those the protestors are purporting to help. They also encourage attacks on police as we’ve seen just this week.

    The vast, vast majority of people would absolutely agree that if a police officer needlessly kills anyone, regardless of race, they need to be punished. But assuming guilt until proven innocent (or even after like in the Ferguson incident) is counterproductive towards that goal. And choosing a means of protest that is deliberately disrespectful for the sake of attention just polarizes things even more.

    But, then again, this was only ever about Kaepernick not being a forgotten NFL washout by now anyway.

  103. All he did was divide the country more, ruin the game of football and disrespect cops and the military. He’s done NOTHING since publicly (although he has for under privileged communities) so he wanted more personal attention at the expense of the game and country. He needs to just go away already.

  105. I wonder if they gave examples of the specific “work” he did if they would they still proceed to give him the award. I’ve read reports, on this site and others, that he was “working with kids” to give them better understanding of their rights and other such things. Then, I read what he actually said on other sites and it sounded like nothing but combative hate speech. I know, if I’m not 100% on his side I’m branded a racist, but we’re kidding ourselves that if a white man said what he said to some of these kids, about their identities being stolen by society, that we would condemn him for promoting racial superiority.

  106. fwippel says:
    It is worth remembering that they gave this award to a guy who so outraged by all this supposed injustice that he didn’t even bother to vote during the last Presidential election.

    – The lack of voting plays to the real issue; he does not want to DO anything. He and his other conspirators feel that if they go to work and disrespect the national anthem of their supporters, they will have their way. That is not only insane on a basic level, it shows the complete ignorance and laziness of these individuals.

    They have done so little research into the issues they supposedly care so much about they don’t even understand the most basic of facts, such as that police forces are not “The United States of America Police Force”. Therefore, disrespecting the “United States of America’s” anthem does not directly affect any given local, county or even state police force. If they really were interested in affecting change to a local police force they would get involved in one of several committees, boards or elected offices in the areas they are so concerned about. But they don’t and they won’t. They are all FRAUDS.

    IT DOESN’T EVEN MAKE ANY SENSE. THEY’RE A BUNCH OF FRAUDS.

  107. We all know that police brutality exists… unlike what blacks and liberals want you to believe it not exclusive to blacks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    all he did to earn this honor was kneel at the end of the bench! He did not go to East St Louis or North Carolina and picket the police stations etc on his day off. His was all self indulgent for is own agenda. to renegotiate his 49er contract and play instead of Gabbert. He played when his contract was changed and not guaranteed. and then he sucked!!!!

  108. This is as pathetic as when Obama did nothing of significance to earn a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

  111. …..And they gave Obama a Nobel peace prize. LMAO. Lefties have to stick together and they do little things like this to try and Agitate people who still have common sense. Don’t take the bait and who cares.

  112. Yeah, because America’s blacks are more oppressed than say, the Kurds, white farmers in South Africa, Coptic Christians in Egypt or the Rohingya in Burma. Get friggin real Amnesty International

  114. It’s amazing that some you guys dont get it. The only thing CK did wrong was opted out of that last year of his contract. Goatbubba, do you know how it feels to have the police bother you because of your skin color? Do any of you guys who dont understand protest understand how it feels to be kicked out of Starbucks while your waiting for an associate ? Ahhh yes some of you guys wait for friends and family every day at restaurants. You may wait to order until they get there have you ever been kicked out based on your skin color? Ok let’s move on. This anthem thing is so stupid! The armed service PAIDED the NFl initially and it’s not a rule to stand up! HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO STAND IF YOUR JOB DOESNT MAKE YOU STAND ? SO LETS SEE A SHOW OF HANDS OF EVERYONE WHO STANDS FOR THE ANTHEM AT WORK? OH YOU GUYS DONT? HAHAHHAHA ! It seems like you guys are jealous so you want athletes to live up to something you dont even do at your own job. If in your twisted heads you believe that someone fights for this country so athletes can play sports , WELL THAT SAME FIGHT WAS FOUGHT SO YOU CAN WORK EVERYDAY SO MONDAY STAND UP FOR THE ANTHEM! OH WAIT YOUR JOB DONT MANDATE IT JUST LIKE THE NFL DOESNT.TOO MANY TALKING POINTS NOT ENOUGH FACTS. IF WE HAVE A CONVERSATION INSTEAD OF NOT UNDERSTANDING DIFFERENT CULTURAL ISSUES WE WOULD MAKE PROGRESS

  116. I actually used to be a registered Democrat and this kinda stuff is what drove me away. The fastest way to become a hero in their eyes is to embrace socialism, imperil national secrets, gender swap, or ideally all three at the same time.

