Colts remain high on Jacoby Brissett, have turned down trades

Early in the offseason, the Colts turned down two trade offers for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. And although they insist Andrew Luck will be healthy and ready to start this season, they remain committed to keeping Brissett on the roster as well.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard heaped praise on Brissett and said he’s the perfect backup to Luck, meaning the Colts would have to be bowled over with an offer before they’d be willing to part with Brissett.

“He’s committed, he’s a great teammate, he’s got juice, he holds people accountable, he holds himself accountable. I love Jacoby,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “Jacby Brissett is going to play in this league a long time. If I learned anything last year, it was the value of a backup quarterback who can get it done, and I think Jacoby can do that.”

Brissett still has two years left on his rookie contract, at salaries of $735,000 this year and $890,000 next year. Those are bargain prices, which makes it easy for the Colts to stay committed to Brissett as the backup, and not have to worry about what they’ll do if Luck gets hurt again.