Gronk: I won’t be at Patriots’ workouts, I’ve got dirt biking to work on

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t planning to show up for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, and he isn’t shy about explaining why: Right now his focus is dirt bikes.

Gronk was at Gillette Stadium today not for the Patriots but for a Supercross Foxboro event, and when asked what he’s been up to recently, he answered, “I’ve been training for this dirt biking.”

Wearing full Supercross gear, Gronkowski was asked whether he’ll be at the Patriots’ upcoming voluntary workouts.

“No,” Gronkowski answered. “I’ve got dirt biking skills to work on.”

Gronk was kidding (we think) about dirt biking being his top offseason priority, but he still hasn’t said whether he’s going to play another season in the NFL or retire from football. Gronkowski acknowledged after the Super Bowl that he’s going to take some time to think about his future, and right now he seems to be enjoying life away from the field.

45 responses to “Gronk: I won’t be at Patriots’ workouts, I’ve got dirt biking to work on

  3. Well said Rob. Nice to see all the Patriots done playing at a 30-40% discount. Make life miserable for Bill if he isn’t willing to rip up that albatross contract of 8 million, or get the 13-15 million you deserve for being a Goat tight end.

  9. Ok Gronk, we get it. You’re flippin’ off the Belichick. See ya on draft day. Get all the Guerrero massages you want after that. Thanks for the memories

  11. LOL Michael LaRocca, but did you have millions in the bank to fall back on?Money sure is good stuff!

  13. Nice, safe, off season activity for an NFL player. I mean what could go wrong ? You just know he’s doing it to tick off the coach. I must say, I like it. 🙂

  18. Michael LaRocca, Business Editor says:
    April 21, 2018 at 12:48 pm
    I remember the time I told my former employer that.
    ……………………………………………………………
    However, you weren’t one of the greatest Tight Ends in the history of the NFL and you probably don’t have a net worth estimated at over $80M

  23. I would not be surprised to see him traded before the draft. He is the greatest TE to play the game in my opinion. BB may have to put up with Brady’s off season drama but not Gronk. Kraft protects Brady. The silly games he is playing can very easily land him in Cleveland or elsewhere. Frankly I cannot see him playing for the NEP any more.

  27. HurtsToReadComments says:
    April 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    Hahaha the Patriot Dynasty is cracking
    _________________

    At least we have a dynasty. Let me guess, you’re an Eagles fan…

  28. These pats that get too big for their britches and think they’re bigger and better than the system find out really quickly they’re not once to get away from
    The system

  29. .
    @jackboonie

    “Well said Rob. Nice to see all the Patriots done playing at a 30-40% discount. Make life miserable for Bill if he isn’t willing to rip up that albatross contract of 8 million, or get the 13-15 million you deserve for being a Goat tight end.”
    ___________

    You do know that the Patriots voluntarily added a 5.5 million dollar incentive package to Gronk’s contract last year?
    .

  30. Gronk is definitely asserting some independence. I wonder if win at all costs Belichik put a little too much pressure on Gronk to suit up after his concussion and Gronk realized how much he is really cared about.

  31. I get it with the flipping off to King Bill…but Mr.Kraft has been good to Gronk. He should give Mr Kraft an answer instead of pulling a Barry Sanders.

  32. Everyone woke up and realized……They done been fooled. Tommy created the mirage of playing for a discount to win. All the sudden….lights have come on once outside the cult complex.

  33. uglydingo says:
    April 21, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    Michael LaRocca, Business Editor says:
    April 21, 2018 at 12:48 pm
    I remember the time I told my former employer that.
    ……………………………………………………………
    However, you weren’t one of the greatest Tight Ends in the history of the NFL and you probably don’t have a net worth estimated at over $80M

    ———

    Dude, I think the guy was just making a joke. Loosen up. And remember that whether or not you stick up for Gronk, his life, or his finances, he doesn’t know you exist. Not will he ever know you exist, or care where your next meal is coming from.

  35. He’s likes to brag about his rings, like the one they gave him for not playing in the greatest comeback in super bowl history. Bye Gronk family.

  39. When i wrote a week ago that gronkowski was directing everything he said and did towards belichick Patriots bandwagon nation jumped all over me. That’s ok i’m the forgiving kind

  40. Malcolm Butler’s treatment has illuminated the callous approach the Pats have had success with. Nobody is getting paid. It’s a mutiny!

  41. jackedupboonie says:
    April 21, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Well said Rob. Nice to see all the Patriots done playing at a 30-40% discount. Make life miserable for Bill if he isn’t willing to rip up that albatross contract of 8 million, or get the 13-15 million you deserve for being a Goat tight end.
    ——————————————————————————————
    GOAT tight end?

    Obviously, Dude, you’ve never heard of Jason Witten.

    Gronk couldn’t carry Witten’s jockstrap.

  44. I think there have been some recent warning signs here that may make BB more likely to trade him. I think when it comes down to it, he will keep playing and be in the league for some time yet. I am just not sure he is all in to the level the patriots want him to be.

    On a related note, out of curiousity, does anyone have a sense of what his trade value would be?

