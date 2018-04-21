Gronk: I won’t be at Patriots’ workouts, I’ve got dirt biking to work on

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t planning to show up for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, and he isn’t shy about explaining why: Right now his focus is dirt bikes.

Gronk was at Gillette Stadium today not for the Patriots but for a Supercross Foxboro event, and when asked what he’s been up to recently, he answered, “I’ve been training for this dirt biking.”

Wearing full Supercross gear, Gronkowski was asked whether he’ll be at the Patriots’ upcoming voluntary workouts.

“No,” Gronkowski answered. “I’ve got dirt biking skills to work on.”

Gronk was kidding (we think) about dirt biking being his top offseason priority, but he still hasn’t said whether he’s going to play another season in the NFL or retire from football. Gronkowski acknowledged after the Super Bowl that he’s going to take some time to think about his future, and right now he seems to be enjoying life away from the field.