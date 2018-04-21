Huge week coming for PFT Live, PFT PM

PFT Live

It’s draft week, which means there will be plenty of news, analysis, etc. right here at ProFootballTalk.com. Including our first (and only) mock draft of the year.

It’s also a huge week for the official PFT radio/TV show and podcast, with a cornucopia of first-round prospects.

The guest list for either or both shows includes Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Calvin Ridley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Roquan Smith, and possibly more. (Previously, we’ve talked to Derwin James, Derrius Guice, Denzel Ward, and Leighton Vander Esch.)

Since the Josh Allen interview already has been taped, you don’t have to wait until Monday to hear it. It’s attached to this post.

