Jets pick up Leonard Williams’ fifth-year option

Unsurprisingly, the Jets won’t be letting defensive lineman Leonard Williams leave any time soon.

The Jets announced on Saturday morning that they have picked up the fifth-year option on Williams’ contract.

Williams was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and he’s developed into a quality starter who hasn’t missed a game. So picking up his option was an easy decision.

This year Williams remains a bargain, with a salary of $2.975 million. Next year, with his fifth-year option picked up, his salary skyrockets to $14.2 million.

First overall pick Jameis Winston, second overall pick Marcus Mariota, fifth overall pick Brandon Scherff and 13th overall pick Andrus Peat have also had their fifth-year options picked up. The full list of fifth-year option decisions from the 2015 first round is right here.