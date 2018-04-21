Reggie McKenzie says he and Jon Gruden are on the same page in the draft

Getty Images

Who’s really calling the shots in the Raiders’ draft room, General Manager Reggie McKenzie or coach Jon Gruden? McKenzie says he doesn’t see it ever coming to a head.

McKenzie told reporters Friday that after three months of working with Gruden, he’s confident that the two of them are close enough in the way they evaluate draft picks that they’re not going to disagree when the Raiders are on the clock next week.

“I’ve got a feeling for Coach Gruden. We like the same type of players,” McKenzie said. “Just good football players. It’s not about height, weight, speed or where they come from. It’s about who they are as players, do they love playing football. All those characteristics you truly like about football players.”

Although McKenzie has the title that would seem to give him the authority on draft day, the reality is the coach who negotiated a 10-year, $100 million contract directly with the owner is probably going to be the one who gets to call the shots if push comes to shove. Fortunately for McKenzie, he believes that is not going to happen.