Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

The Dolphins will go 8-8 or 2-14, depending on how the predictions from ESPN are interpreted.

Despite retirements and a trade, the Bills still have some offensive linemen left.

A look at the most memorable calls from the late Gil Santos, who worked 743 games over 36 seasons for the Patriots.

The Jets like their options at No. 3. (Given that they traded up from No. 6 to get there, that’s encouraging.)

The Ravens are holding a Draft Fest next Saturday at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

Does the Bengals’ schedule translate to a breakout year for RB Joe Mixon?

Mike Mayock has a gut feeling the Browns will draft QB Sam Darnold with pick No. 1.

The Steelers are hoping to draft a replacement for LB Ryan Shazier.

Texans G.M. Brian Gaine wants high-character players.

With the Colts shifting from a 3-4 to a 4-3, LB John Simon will play right defensive end.

The Jaguars are way-too-early four-point favorites for the Week One return of Tom Coughlin to New York.

The Titans’ secondary showed up on Friday night to support the local hockey team.

The website owned and operated by the Broncos is arguing that the Broncos should trade down from No. 5.

Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach wasn’t bashful about admitting that he’s looking for defensive help.

The Raiders won’t go to England early before their October 14 game against Seattle.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward says he’s the best cornerback in the game. (The unofficial list of cornerbacks who believe that is 25.)

Coach K visited the Cowboys.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur plans to bring back joint practices.

The Eagles have plenty of receivers, but maybe they’ll add one in the draft.

Here are five options for Washington’s first-round pick.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks hates the draft, since it means that someone could be coming to replace him.

The Lions could land S Glover Quin‘s eventual replacement in the draft.

The Packers want defensive line depth.

50 years ago, the Vikings tried to land RB O.J. Simpson with the first pick in the draft.

The Falcons have an obvious need at defensive tackle.

TE Greg Olsen most likely will play for the Panthers in 2018; after that, who knows?

With six picks looming on day three of the draft, the Saints will be hoping to find more diamonds in the rough.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans sat courtside for a Miami Heat game.

Deone Bucannon is suddenly the second most senior member of the Cardinals defense.

Will Philly fans once again take over the Coliseum when their team visits the Rams in December?

The media is doubting the Seahawks.

The 49ers are looking for some lean, mean, fighting machines on the offensive line.