Tanking talk leads to heated baseball debate

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

In the NBA, teams tank to get better draft position. In baseball, tanking has more to do with saving money, and in turn making money. As a result, tales of baseball tanking typically don’t land on the PFT radar screen, since NFL teams would (do) tank not to save money but to enhance draft standing. This specific story about tanking, however, is worth your time on a somewhat slow Saturday.

Via Deadspin, an upcoming interview of Marlins partial owner and CEO Derek Jeter by Bryant Gumbel of HBO includes a contentious exchange, with Jeter (who was beloved as a player and who quickly has become reviled as an executive) not taking well to talk of tanking.

It started with Jeter actually asking Bryant Gumbel “What is . . . tanking?” And it went downhill from there.

Jeter argues that the team isn’t tanking because the team is competing, and he refuses to entertain the distinction between bad players competing and good players competing. He also accuses Gumbel of being “mentally weak,” and Jeter glosses over the inherent difference between competing and contending.

The story caught my eye because of the clumsy, awkward, condescending manner in which Jeter handles himself, proving yet again that the mere fact that a person played a sport at a high level doesn’t mean he has any business running a sports team. It also underscores the reality that, regardless of the reason, a fundamental disconnect exists between the importance of making fans believe that winning is the only thing while also making decisions based on broader business considerations that sometimes run contrary to doing everything necessary to win.

For NFL teams, those business considerations are painfully obvious. If you’re already bad, be as bad as you can be, in order to lay the foundation to get better. As long as the draft is based on the worst teams getting dibs, the games will not have full and complete integrity, because some of the games at the end of the season will feature teams whose management realizes that the only way to truly win is to lose.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Tanking talk leads to heated baseball debate

  3. “because of the clumsy, awkward, condescending manner in which Jeter handles himself, proving yet again that the mere fact that a person played a sport at a high level doesn’t mean he has any business running a sports team”
    ————————

    Bryant Gumbel set the interview with an accusatory tone right off the bat about “tanking”, with Jeter trying to softening the message. Gumbel kept pressing the accusation and Jeter finally responded in kind. Nothing awkward or condescending.

  4. Jeter has sullied what I thought was a forever bullet proof image. I hear Aaron Rodgers wants to take over the Milwaukee Bucks day to day operations after he retires. See, isn’t that stupid?? Derek needs to step down soon or the attendance might fall below 4,000 per night.

  5. Even with MVP Stanton, the Marlins were only averaging 20,395 fans (NL average 31,529). What’s funny was their World Series year in 2003 and they were only averaging 16,290!!!

    Sorry, but he’s doing what needs to be done in a league without revenue sharing or salary cap like the NFL.

  6. I’d rather have a tanking team than a team like Cleveland which pretends to care about putting a good product together only to tolerate incompetence at all levels of coaching and management and pay not one price for their dishonesty. It is time to revoke Cleveland’s franchise and to never put one back ever.

  7. Baseball is a little different. If a team is out of contention around the trade deadline it makes sense to dump high paid players on an expiring contract. Contracts are fully guaranteed so you can’t just cut people. Getting what you can from a contender makes sense. Small market teams do it all the time. Draft talent, make a run, then do a salary dump. There’s no cap in baseball but there is a luxury tax. Big market teams can pay it. Small market teams can’t. It is what it is.

  8. Jeter may be a jerk, but MLB and the sports community in general have no reason to get upset with the Marlins – unless they retroactively come down HARD on the Astros for that series of 100 loss seasons.
    Tanking at its finest.

  9. Everyone knows, but everyone chooses to forget. Jeter has a 4 percent ownership stake–he’s not calling the shots, he’s the front man. If you’re asking him for answers, you might as well ask the cat, as Basil Fawlty once said.

  10. You can’t use the word tanking without mentioning the 76’ers. 6 straight years of it has given them a bounty of young talent

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!