Budda Baker’s brother dies of gunshot wound in Washington

Getty Images

Robert Baker, the brother of Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker, has died. According to the Tacoma New Tribune, Robert Baker was shot in the chest on Sunday morning in Seattle.

“On behalf of the Baker Family we want to thank everyone for their generous outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this extremely difficult time at the passing of our dearly beloved son, brother and husband, Robert Baker,” Budda Baker said on Twitter. “We ask that you respect our family’s privacy in this difficult time.”

Budda Baker, a Washington native who played college football at the University of Washington, was a second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a special-teams player.

We extend our condolences to the Baker family.