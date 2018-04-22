Cowboys expected to pick up Byron Jones’ 2019 option

Getty Images

The Cowboys are changing Byron Jones‘ position this year and it looks like they hope to have him at cornerback for at least the next two seasons.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are expected to exercise their option on Jones’ contract for the 2019 season. Teams must decide on the fifth-year options for 2015 first-round picks by May 3 and the options are guaranteed for injury only.

Jones was the 27th overall pick of the 2015 draft and played cornerback and safety as a rookie before moving to the latter position on a full-time basis. He started every game the last two seasons and picked up 130 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Now he’ll try to thrive at cornerback and make his case for a longer contract in the next couple of years.